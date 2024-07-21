Carlo Ancelotti: I will find a place for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti is taking firm responsibility for fitting Kylian Mbappe into his team in the 2024/25 season.

Mbappe has now been formally presented as a Real Madrid player following his free transfer arrival at the club at the start of June.

He is not expected to join the Los Blancos squad on their preseason tour of the USA as he heads off on a post-Euro 2024 holiday.

Despite not paying a transfer fee for the France captain, Ancelotti knows Mbappe needs to hit the ground running in Madrid, as part of his all-star his attack.

Mbappe’s primary position on the left of a front three is expected to be tweaked by Ancelotti in the coming weeks and he could be moved into a central slot by the Italian.

“It is my responsibility to find a place for Mbappe”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“We’ll find a place for him, we’ll squeeze him in.”

With Mbappe not involved in preseason action for Los Blancos he is expected to make his debut in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14.