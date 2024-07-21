Atletico Madrid have been offered a major transfer boost in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Los Rojiblancos have reportedly highlighted the German international as a candidate to fill the attacking void left by the summer departures of Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay.

After being linked with options in La Liga, Atletico Madrid are unwilling to pay an inflated price, and Fulkrug has emerged on their radar.

The Bundesliga side are rumoured to be looking for a fee in the region of €30m for the 31-year-old with his contract running until 2026.

Fullkrug has grabbed his chance on the big stage, after joining Dortmund last summer, with 15 goals in all competitions as they lost to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl was asked about the potential for a sale and he admitted the club are overstocked with forwards ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

“Last year we had three strikers. Maybe something will happen in this position”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“It may not be optimal to start the season with four strikers, we are aware of that.”

Dortmund have also completed a deal for previous Atletico Madrid target Serhou Guirassy to provide competition in their attack.