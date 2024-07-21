Barcelona will receive no compensation for coach’s impending departure – report

On Saturday, it was widely reported that Rafa Marquez is to take up the role of assistant manager of the Mexican national team, where he would be number two to Javier Aguirre, who left his position as Mallorca head coach at the end of last season.

One of the reasons why Rafa Márquez has decided to leave is because he doesn't see coaching the first team in the future as a realistic possibility. @TUDNMEX — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2024

Marquez has been Barca Atletic manager since the summer of 2022, and at the end of last month, it was announced that he had extended his contract by an additional year – to 2025. However, MD have revealed that a renewal was not actually signed at this time.

Barcelona announced Marquez’s renewal whilst the Mexican coach was on holiday. The plan was to have him sign the contract upon his return to the club for the beginning of Barca Atletic’s pre-season, which begins on Monday.

It means that Barcelona would not be entitled to any compensation from the Mexican FA, as Marquez is technically a free agent (his previous contract ended on the 30th of June). That money would have been very nice at a time when funds are desperately needed, but it seems that it is not to be.