Barcelona unable to sign top transfer target until “important departure” takes place

Barcelona are eyeing up two blockbuster summer signings: Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. For now, the latter is the priority, although sporting director Deco is also very keen to orchestrate Olmo’s return to Catalonia.

Despite it being made easier for Barcelona to re-sign Olmo, a deal cannot take place until an “important departure” takes place at Can Barca, as reported by Sport. The Catalans believe that they are able to secure Williams’ signing without this being the case – as long as they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – but there is no such luck with Olmo.

The problem facing Barcelona is that none of the players that have been deemed as possible big-money sales want to leave. This includes Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong – the most likely candidate is Raphinha, but even his preference is to remain in Catalonia.

Mistakes in the past have left Barcelona in this situation, so they cannot blame anyone but themselves. However, this could be a good thing, as there’s not a particular need for Olmo – they already have Pedri and Fermin Lopez (and even Pablo Torre) as attacking midfielders, as well as a multitude of La Masia prospects. The focus should be on securing a pivot, as well as Williams.