Barcelona planning renewed effort to agree new contract terms with Frenkie de Jong

Reducing their wage bill is one of Barcelona’s primary objectives for the summer transfer window, as this will free up the space required to register new signings. Sales will help in this regard, and so would agreeing wage cuts with several high-earning members of their first team squad.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the Barcelona’s highest earners, and club bosses have been desperate to agree a new contract with the Dutch midfielder. So far, their efforts have been in vain, but they are not giving up.

As per Sport, Barcelona will attempt to agree a new contract with de Jong in the coming weeks. Not only do they want to reduce his salary, but they also want to extend his stay in Catalonia.

De Jong’s current deal expires in 2026, so if he were not to renew before next summer, it would mean that Barcelona would have to consider selling him for a reduced price. They are desperate to avoid this scenario, which is why a strong effort will be made in the next few weeks.