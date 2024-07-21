Barcelona no longer considering summer sale of highly-rated defender

Barcelona need to raise funds if they are to sign all of their desired targets this summer, and one of the candidates to be sold has been Mikayil Faye. The young defender’s stock is very high right now following his performances for Barca Atletic last season, and this saw numerous club show an interest in signing him.

Porto pushed hardest to sign Faye, but their offer was not satisfactory for Barcelona. Talks have broken down, and since then, Faye has been training under the orders of Hansi Flick, whom he has impressed during the opening week of pre-season.

Because of this, and the long-term injury sustained by Ronald Araujo, Barcelona are now no longer considering Faye as a player that could be sold this summer, as reported by Sport. He will stay until January, when his situation will be re-assessed – depending on the number of minutes played during the first half of the season, he could be sold/loaned out.

Hansi Flick likes Mikayil Faye. Options of him staying are increasing. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 20, 2024

Faye staying means that Barcelona would be well-covered in central defence despite Araujo’s injury. He can also cover at left-back, although he’s unlikely to be a regular starter in either position.