Barcelona considering surprise loan move for established French pivot

Barcelona are determined to sign a new defensive midfield, but because of their pursuits for Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, only a low-cost addition can be considered. A loan signing could be the ideal scenario, and it’s one that sporting director Deco is looking into.

According to Sport, one of the options being considered is N’Golo Kante. Barcelona were strongly linked with the France star during his time at Chelsea, although they missed out last summer as he ended up at Al-Ittihad.

The report states that Barcelona want to sign Kante on loan. However, Al-Ittihad do not plan to part ways with the 33-year-old this summer, and they’ve already rejected offers of a permanent deal from West Ham United.

This one seems like a non-starter for Barcelona. Kante showed during Euro 2024 that he is still a top-level player, and he would be a good addition for one season, but Al-Ittihad’s stance puts pay to any chances of a loan agreement taking place. It’s time to look elsewhere.