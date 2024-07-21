Barcelona Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid in talks with representatives of free agent midfielder

Earlier this week, it was reported that Adrien Rabiot would not be signing a new contract at Juventus, thus allowing him to leave as a free agent (his previous deal expired on the 30th of June). He’s now searching for his next club, which could be in Spain.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with Rabiot in the past, and according to CaughtOffside, both clubs have held talks with the French midfielder’s representatives. However, neither side are in pole position, as Manchester United are reported to be the favourites at this stage.

Rabiot is rumoured to be seeking a three-year contract, with an annual salary of €10m/€15m. That would make him a relatively high earner at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, and considering that he would be no more than a squad player at both clubs, it would be a major surprise if either made a serious move.

