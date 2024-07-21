Atletico Madrid giving up on top target for financial reasons, new option being explored

Robin Le Normand ‘s move from Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid should be finalised any day now, but the Euro 2024 winner will not be the only defender to arrive at the Metropolitano this summer. A left-sided option is also sought, and in recent weeks, the club’s top target has been David Hancko.

Atleti have had multiple offers for Hancko turned down by Feyenoord, and it now seems that they’ve becoming very frustrated by the situation. Matteo Moretto has reported that they are “being forced” to look for another centre-back because of the gap in valuation between themselves and the Dutch side.

On top of this, a new target has been identified: Strahinja Pavlovic. An enquiry has been launched with RB Salzburg for the 23-year-old defender.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid has inquired about Salzburg center-back Strahinja Pavlović (23). The difficulties in reaching Dávid Hancko (distance with Feyenoord) are forcing Atleti to look for another center-back. Milan is also interested. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/BbUsasKGbQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 20, 2024

The problem for Atleti is that AC Milan are very far advanced on Pavlovic, who is also reported to be prioritising a move to the San Siro this summer.

It would be a big blow if Atletico Madrid were unable to close the signing of Hancko, considering how long they have been working on agreeing a deal with Feyenoord. He’d have been an like-for-like replacement for Mario Hermoso, although the chances of this happening are getting slimmer and slimmer.