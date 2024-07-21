Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid confident of closing two summer signings before end of next week

It’s been a very quiet window for Atletico Madrid in terms of incomings. No first team signings have arrived as of yet, and this has caused frustration for supporters. However, club bosses are hoping to bring some good news in the very near future.

Memphis Depay, Gabriel Paulista, Mario Hermoso, Caglar Soyuncu, Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata have departed Atleti since the start of the summer, which has generated a significant amount of money – and also removed a large amount of wages from the salary bills.

Officially, none of the above has been used, although it’s common knowledge that Atleti have closed the signing of Robin Le Normand. An announcement is pending, and according to MD, it should come next week.

The report also states that Atletico Madrid are confident of finalising another deal before the end of next week. Currently, they are advanced on deals for David Hancko, Mikel Merino and Artem Dovbyk, although an agreement for any of them has yet to come at this stage.

Tags Andrea Berta Atletico Madrid Diego Simeone Robin Le Normand

