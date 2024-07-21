Arsenal, Chelsea target will be allowed to leave Real Madrid for €30m

Real Madrid are facing a very tricky situation with Andriy Lunin. Publicly, the Ukrainian goalkeeper is committed to staying, but it appears that a different scenario is playing out in private.

Lunin was an excellent stand-in for the injured Thibaut Courtois last season, but he’s not set to return to the substitute’s bench for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign. His preference would be to start, although he’d have to leave Real Madrid in order to achieve this. What’s more, he only has a year left on his contract, which is why it’s such a difficult situation for Los Blancos.

Numerous clubs have been linked with Lunin in recent weeks, including Arsenal and Chelsea. Real Madrid are prepared to orchestrate his sale this summer, and Marca have reported that an asking price of €30m has been established.

Should Lunin be sold, Real Madrid would move to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga as his replacement. The 29-year-old is well-regarded after his loan spell last season, and he’s happy to act as Courtois’ deputy. He’s already rejected big-money offers from Saudi Arabia in anticipation of a return to the reigning European champions.