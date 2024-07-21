Analysis: Is Trent Alexander-Arnold the right-back that Real Madrid need for 2025 and beyond?

It’s clear that Real Madrid will need to sign a new right-back in the next couple of years. Dani Carvajal (32) and Lucas Vazquez (33) are coming to the end of their prominences, and from within, there is no obvious successor. As a result, a top-level addition is likely to be pursued in 2025.

It’s a big decision that will need to be made, and it’s not a surprise that conversations are already starting. In the last couple of weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s world class right-back. Interestingly, he could arrive in the Spanish capital as a free agent, given that his contract at the Premier League giants is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season.

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid, where he would be united with Jude Bellingham, one of his best friends in football. His representatives have already spoken to Los Blancos officials, so the idea of a switch to the 15-time European champions has been firmly planted in the head of the 25-year-old.

That’s important for Real Madrid, who have utilised this tactic on multiple occasions in the last year or two. It worked with Kylian Mbappe, who left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent earlier in the summer, and it could do so again with Alphonso Davies, who’s their leading target for the left-back position.

Alexander-Arnold is a fantastic footballer, and he’s shown that over the last few years. He’d be a fantastic addition at right-back, even if there are concerns about his defensive ability – Carvajal isn’t the best defender himself, but he’s still had major success at Real Madrid over the last 10 years.

If they get him for free, which would be surprising given the affinity that Alexander-Arnold has for Liverpool, then it’d be incredible business. In a more likely world, they’d need to pay a significant fee for secure his services – with one year left on his contract, Liverpool are asking for €80m.

It’s a decision that is out of Real Madrid’s hands, and it’s likely that they’d move on from Alexander-Arnold if they cannot sign him for free. This is why they’ve planted the seed of doubt in his mind – they are hoping that their interest means that he does not sign a new contract at Liverpool. It will be incredibly interesting to see what happens with his situation over the next 10 months.