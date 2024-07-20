Real Sociedad close on second summer signing after fee agreed with Alaves

Much of the transfer speculation when it comes to Real Sociedad has been regarding outgoings. Robin Le Normand is set to join Atletico Madrid in the coming days, while Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have also been linked with moves away from Donostia-San Sebastian. However, there is movement on the incomings front.

Having already finalised a deal to sign Sergio Gomez earlier in the summer, La Real are now close to making it two arrivals. Ironically, it’s another left-back that will be arriving – Javi Lopez.

As confirmed by Relevo, La Real have agreed a fee with Alaves for the 22-year-old defender, who had a promising season in La Liga last time out. Personal terms are still to be agreed upon, but once they are, a deal can be finalised.

Having lost Kieran Tierney and Javi Galan at the end of last season, Real Sociedad did need to bring in reinforcements at left-back, especially with Aihen Munoz still recovering from an ACL tear.