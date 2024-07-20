Real Betis set to miss out on leading transfer target, Unai Emery reunion at Aston Villa beckons

It’s been a busy summer for Real Betis, who have so far closed five signings: Romain Perraud, Marc Roca, Iker Losada, Adrian San Miguel and Diego Llorente. One player they’ve yet to get their hands on is Giovani Lo Celso, who will almost certainly be leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the club that they sold him to in 2019.

Lo Celso is a top target for Betis, but currently, they are unable to afford the price that Spurs would ask for. Closing the sale of Nabil Fekir would significant help in that regard, but so far, the French playmaker is no closer to leaving that he was at the start of the summer, despite interest from clubs in Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Betis could now miss out on Lo Celso altogether, as TyC Sports have reported that Spurs and Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal that would see Jacob Ramsey join the former in exchange for €19m and Lo Celso.

If that move were to transpire, it would be the third time that Lo Celso has been signed by Unai Emery. He joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 while he was manager, and the same occurred in 2022 when the Argentine midfielder joined Villarreal on loan from Spurs. Real Betis will be praying that a third spell together does not come to fruition.