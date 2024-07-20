RB Leipzig make it easier for Dani Olmo to sign for Barcelona – report

Barcelona have made it clear that Dani Olmo is a top target for them this summer. A contract proposal has already been sent to the Euro 2024-winning attacker, who is reportedly keen on a return to the club that he left in 2015.

Olmo has a €60m release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, although that is due to expire this weekend. Nevertheless, it’s expected that his asking price will remain in this region, as reported by Sport.

Leipzig feel “indebted” to Olmo, who rejected a lucrative offer from Manchester City last summer. Because of this, they are happy to keep his asking price at around €60m, and the expectation is that Barcelona would be able to use to include add-ons to reach this amount, making it easier in the wake of their financial woes.

Despite this, Barcelona will need to facilitate at least one or two significant sales in order to be able to afford Olmo – this is especially the case when taking into account that Nico Williams will be sought first. Before all of this, they also need to raise the funds required to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.