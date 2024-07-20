Manchester United legend hails Lamine Yamal’s incredible rise

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could go on to become a generation defining player in the years ahead.

The 17-year-old established himself in the La Blaugrana first team and starred in Spain’s Euro 2024 title win.

His performances in Germany saw more records tumble as part of a meteoric rise for club and country in the last 12 months.

Despite the concern over placing too much pressure on his young shoulders the sense is clear that he will go on to become a superstar.

With legends of the game lining up to praise him at Euro 2024, former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona has added his name to the list, with a litany of compliments for the teenager.

“It’s good to have this type of player because you never know what he’s going to do”, as per The Athletic.

“He surprises everyone every time. He has great vision, great technique and makes the right decisions. I love him.

“The ball is a friend, and it’s so wonderful to have his relationship with the ball. The ball is not an enemy. Too many players feel the it is.”

Lamine Yamal is currently away on an extended summer break, following Euro 2024 duty with Spain, and he is expected to miss out on Barcelona’s preseason tour of the USA.

He is in line to return in time for the start of their La Liga campaign at Valencia on August 17.