Liverpool readying €65m offer for exciting La Liga winger

Real Sociedad are about to lose Robin Le Normand (to Atletico Madrid), and Mikel Merino is expected to follow him out of the exit door at the Reale Arena. As it turns out, they may not be the only big-money departures to take place in Donostia-San Sebastian this summer.

Japanese media outlet Sponichi have reported that Liverpool are preparing to table a €65m offer to sign Takefusa Kubo. The 23-year-old is seen as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield is seemingly unclear.

Kubo was one of the best players in La Liga during the opening few months of last season, before an ankle injury curtailed his involvement during the second half of the campaign. Nevertheless, he remains a pillar of La Real’s side.

It’s worth noting that Kubo’s Real Sociedad release clause is valued at €60m. Liverpool are likely paying above this amount in instalments, which would ensure that they don’t pay the entire fee up-front.