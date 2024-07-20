Lazio best-placed to end starlet’s hellish six months at Barcelona, Al Hilal also lurking

Losing the number 19 jersey to Lamine Yamal was the latest blow taken by Vitor Roque during his six-month spell as a Barcelona player. The 19-year-old arrived in January with many expectations surrounding him, but it now appears that he is no longer counted on by the club’s sporting department.

Barcelona need a big sale or two if they are to sign Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, and Roque has been earmarked as a likely player to depart. Al Hilal are considering a big-money offer for the teenager, as reported by Sport, although it is Serie A side Lazio that are currently best-placed to secure his signature.

It's safe to say that Vitor Roque will leave this summer. Barcelona could make profit on him, and they're aware of interest from Al Hilal. It seems that Roque is going to go on US tour, and then, the final decision will be made, although the Brazilian is already getting used to… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 20, 2024

Lazio have already asked for a loan deal, which would include an option to buy at the end of the 2024-25 season. Barcelona are yet to respond, as they want to see how Al Hilal’s interest goes in the coming weeks.

Roque’s situation has been a very, very bad episode for Barcelona. It’s clear that he was signed s a player for the future, but after barely being given a chance during the second half of last season, they’re now prepared to cut ties with him altogether. Questions will be asked of those involved once his saga comes to its conclusion.