Hansi Flick: Barcelona need to sign a match winner this summer

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has dropped a major hint over his summer transfer plans.

The former Bayern Munich boss is keen to ensure a positive start to the 2024/25 season with preparations already underway in Catalonia.

His squad will head off on a preseason tour of the USA at the end of July but with some key players missing through injury.

Flick gave his first interview to Barca One, Barcelona’s official media channel, on Saturday (via MD) and he covered a variety of topics, including his plans for the transfer market.

“We have to bring in a player who can win games, but we also have young players, that we must help so they can improve”, he said.

Alongside praising the production line of talent at La Masia, Flick is pragmatic on what Barcelona need to do to challenge for trophies, with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams their primary target.

Barcelona’s push for Williams has dominated the agenda for the club and they are preparing an imminent offer to kickstart transfer talks in Bilbao before the season begins.