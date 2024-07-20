Girona revive transfer interest in Valencia star

Girona will make another transfer push for Valencia star Javi Guerra in the coming weeks.

The Catalan side are looking to bolster their squad for a busy season ahead after securing a first ever UEFA Champions League qualification.

Alongside a host of transfer targets, Guerra is an option to add drive to their midfield, with Los Che open to selling first team players to improve their finances.

As per reports from Cadena SER, via Diario Sport, Girona registered an interest in the Spanish U21 international earlier this summer but their efforts were blocked at the Estadio Mestalla.

On the back of already completing a move for Dutch star Donny van de Beek, Guerra would add balance in the engine room, and Girona will now improve their initial €15m offer.

If Girona cam complete a deal to bring Guerra to Catalonia, the 21-year-old could be handed a starting role at the base of their midfield following the exit of Aleix Garcia to Bayer Leverkusen.