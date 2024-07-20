David de Gea drops cryptic hint over playing return

David de Gea could make a return to football in the coming weeks after over a year out of the game.

The 33-year-old is still without a club, following his departure from Manchester United in July 2023, as he is yet to agree a new challenge.

Following his move away from Old Trafford, the veteran goal keeper received free agent offers from Turkey and clubs in La Liga, but no move materialised for him.

De Gea also rejected offers to make the move to Saudi Arabia and the USA as he looks to stay in Europe, despite a lack of firm offers.

At the start of 2024, de Gea reportedly turned down a Premier League return at Nottingham Forest, but a decision looks close.

The former Spanish international posted an hourglass emoji on social media, indicating an announcement on either a new club or retirement could be imminent, with the latest rumours hinting at a club comeback.