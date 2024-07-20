Borussia Dortmund star emerges as €30m attacking option for Atletico Madrid

Following the departures of Memphis Depay and Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new striker. Numerous names have been linked, with the most concrete being Artem Dovbyk and Julian Alvarez – despite this, a left-field addition cannot be ruled out by the club’s sporting department.

According to reports in Germany (via Diario AS), one player that is in Atleti’s crosshairs is Niclas Fullkrug. It’s stated that the 31-year-old, who scored 15 goals from Borussia Dortmund last season, is prepared to leave following the arrival of Serhou Guirassy.

AC Milan have also been linked with Fullkrug in recent weeks, and the report claims that Dortmund would aim to receive a fee in the region of €30m.

Fullkrug has proven himself to be a very good striker in the last 2-3 seasons, but €30m is surely not a price that Atletico Madrid would be willing to pay for his services. Dovbyk would only cost a little bit more, and considering that he is younger and proven in La Liga, that deal would make significantly more sense.