Benfica confirm ‘negotiations ongoing’ over Joao Felix return

Joao Felix is apparently edging away from Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks as he closes in on a return to Benfica.

The Portuguese international has consistently stated his desire to return Barcelona for the 2024/25 campaign after spending last season on loan in Catalonia.

However, with Barcelona unwilling to meet Atletico Madrid’s €80m asking price, negotiations have not progressed.

With Barcelona unwilling to make a formal bid, and a loan not suiting either party, Benfica have registered an interest in a cut price deal.

Despite a possible agreement requiring compromise from both sides, Benfica are confident of securing a move to bring him back to Lisbon.

“Negotiations are ongoing. They should not be discussed publicly”, said sporting director Rui Costa, via quotes from Relevo.

“What we want are good players and if we can get players who also know the place and Portuguese football, that’s an advantage.

“Many names have been mentioned, but at the moment, it is all just speculation.”

Felix is expected to return to preseason training at the end of the month, after an extended post-Euro 2024 break, but his position in the Spanish capital remain a sore subject.

The 24-year-old has openly stated his lack of interest in reviving his Los Rojiblancos career but he will likely be involved in their preseason schedule.