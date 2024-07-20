Barcelona tie down rising goalkeeping star to long term contract

Barcelona have moved to extend the contract of highly rated goal keeper Ander Astralaga until 2026.

The 20-year-old Basque stopper joined the Barcelona youth set up in 2018 after being scouted playing for Athletic Club’s underage teams.

Astralaga is expected to join up with the Barcelona squad for their USA preseason tour and he could see some action in North America in the coming weeks.

🚨Barcelona have secured a contract renewal for highly rated goal keeper Ander Astralaga https://t.co/d63yN5g708 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 20, 2024

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen remains unmoved as Barcelona’s current No.1 for next season, but the German international will play a limited role this summer, with Inaki Pena as his deputy.

Astralaga made 16 appearances for the Barca B team last season and he is expected to rotate between reserve and first team duty in the coming months as part of his wider progression.

He will battle with USA U19 international Diego Kochen, to be third choice for Barcelona in 2024/25, ahead of three warm up games before the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 12.