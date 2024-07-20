Barcelona starlet returns to training 48 hours after undergoing surgery

Pablo Torre is one of several Barcelona youngsters trying to stake their claim with new manager Hansi Flick this summer. It’s been a rough couple of years for the 21-year-old midfielder since joining in 2022, but with a change in management, he has the opportunity to revitalise his career.

After the events of this week, there’s undoubtedly scope to say that Torre has been one of the hardest-working players at Barcelona’s pre-season training camp. On Tuesday, he broke a bone in his hand, for which he underwent surgery 48 hours later. Impressively, he’s already returned to training on Saturday, as reported by MD.

For Torre, this is a huge summer. His future at Barcelona is very unclear, following an underwhelming loan spell at Girona last season. The likes of Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan and Fermin Lopez are ahead of him in the pecking order, and if Dani Olmo does arrive from RB Leipzig, it would leave him further out of the reckoning. It remains to be seen where he ends up at the end of the transfer window.