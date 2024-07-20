Barcelona speed up loan talks over Joao Cancelo

Barcelona are confident of agreeing a loan return for Joao Cancelo for the 2024/25 season.

Both Barcelona and Manchester City have been locked in talks over a renewal agreement since the end of the previous campaign.

Cancelo clearly wants to stay in Barcelona and City are happy to offload him ahead of their incoming Premier League title defence.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are hoping to speed up the process, with Jorge Mendes aiming to broker an agreement.

City will remain firm on their terms, which will include a mandatory purchase agreement, to be activated at the end of the season if certain requirements are met.

New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has sanctioned Barcelona’s ongoing push for Cancelo with the German coach confident the Portugal international will be a key player in both full back roles.

Cancelo is currently away on holiday, following Euro 2024 duty with Portugal, but he is unlikely to join up with Barcelona’s preseason tour of the USA.