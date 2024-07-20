Barcelona set to part ways with coach that is highly-regarded by Joan Laporta

Barcelona changed their first team manager at the end of last season, with Hansi Flick replacing the sacked Xavi Hernandez. They could now be about to search for a new B team head coach, too.

According to ESPN’s Moises Llorens, Rafa Marquez – who signed a new contract at Barcelona only weeks ago – has agreed to become Mexico’s new assistant manager, where he will play second-fiddle to Javier Aguirre, former head coach of Atletico Madrid and Mallorca.

Marquez would be signing a six-year deal with the Mexican FA, and although he would start as assistant manager, the idea is for him to succeed Aguirre as head coach after the 2026 World Cup. He would then retain the role until the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Rafa Márquez is set to join the Mexican national team on a six-year deal, serving as assistant coach for two years before taking over as head coach for four. Unless he changes his mind, he won't coach Barça Atlètic next season, forcing Deco and Laporta to find a new coach.… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 20, 2024

Marquez’s departure would be a big blow for Joan Laporta, who regards the Mexican coach incredibly highly. He had considered making him Barcelona manager before eventually opting for Hansi Flick. Barring any last minute turnarounds, Laporta and sporting director Deco must now begin their search for a new Barca Atletic head coach.