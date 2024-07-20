Barcelona prepared to accept €50m in order to sell attacker, Premier League move most likely

Barcelona will need to make at least one or two big sales this summer, especially if they are going to push heavily for the signings of Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. One of the players whose departure seems the most likely at the moment is Raphinha, who would lose his starting spot in the event of either of the two Spaniards arriving.

Raphinha was one of Barcelona’s most decisive players last season, but because he is no longer a projected starter, club bosses would like to cash in before his value starts to depreciate. However, it appears that this is already starting to happen.

Earlier in the summer, reports stated that Barcelona wanted €90m to sell Raphinha, who was attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Sport say that his asking price is now €50m, less than they paid for him two years ago.

The report also states that Raphinha would be interested in a return to the Premier League, providing that Williams’ expected move to Barcelona does transpire. His priority would be to remain in Catalonia, but if he’s not a starter, he’s willing to move back to England to continue his career.