Spain starter available to face France after UEFA yellow card gaffe revealed

Spain were delirious after defeating Germany in dramatic fashion on Friday, thus securing their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. However, the victory did not come without a cloud, with Pedri (injury), Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal (both suspended) all unable to face France in the last four.

It could have been even worse for Spain, as Alvaro Morata was seemingly shown a yellow card amid the celebrations after Mikel Merino’s 119th-minute winner. That would have seen him suspended for the France fixture too, but as reported by Diario AS, the booking was never issued by referee Anthony Taylor, meaning that the La Roja captain is free to face Les Bleus.

🚨 BREAKING: The suspension that was given to Álvaro Morata was a mistake from the broadcaster. He will play the Euro semi-final.@marca pic.twitter.com/CmBhvspsTI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 5, 2024

The yellow card has been revealed during the match’s broadcast, and it was also shown on the UEFA website. Fortunately for Spain, it never happened, meaning that Morata will almost certainly line up alongside Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in attack on Tuesday evening.