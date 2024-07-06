Spain manager Luis de la Fuente believes Toni Kroos should have been sent off for Pedri challenge

Spain secured passage to the Euro 2024 semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Friday, with Mikel Merino scoring a 119th-minute winner against hosts Germany in Stuttgart. It was a joyous occasion for La Roja, although it was somewhat overshadowed by the tournament-ending injury suffered by Pedri.

Pedri was forced off after only eight minutes after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Toni Kroos, for which the ex-Real Madrid player avoided any card. The Barcelona midfielder has been diagnosed with a knee sprain, which means that he will play no further part.

Speaking post-match (via MD), Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente addressed the situation. He’s confident that Pedri will continue to be a positive influence in the dressing room, and he also remarked that Kroos was fortunate to stay on the pitch for the tackle.

”I think it was a red card challenge.

“Whether he is on the pitch or off, Pedri will continue to contribute. They are games that are like that, when you are playing so much, at this point, you have to use your whole squad.”

Pedri isn’t the only player that de la Fuente will not be able to call upon against France, with Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal both incurring suspension during the Germany match. The 62-year-old remains confident, despite being without two of his starting defenders.

“Any of the 26 players are ready. Everyone has their role at the right time. I’m very proud of these players. Tomorrow we are going to recover, and we are going to try to have the largest number of players.”