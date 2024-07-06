New name added to Barcelona midfielder shortlist, Joshua Kimmich continues as priority target

Nico Williams has dominated the headlines in recent weeks when it comes to Barcelona transfer targets, but the Catalans are also looking into signing a new defensive midfielder. It was a position that caused many problems last season, and new manager Hansi Flick does not want a return in his debut campaign.

It has been confirmed that Barcelona's new home shirt will go on sale on July 18th. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 6, 2024

Several names have been linked over the last few weeks, and the strongest continues to be Joshua Kimmich. The Germany international is expected to be available on a cut-price deal as a result of his contract expiring in 2025, and according to Relevo, he remains Barcelona’s leading pivot target.

However, it’s not set in stone that he will be the one pursued by sporting director Deco. Other names have been drawn up, and the report confirms that the latest player added to Barcelona’s shortlist is Adrien Rabiot, who became a free agent earlier this week following the expiration of his Juventus contract.

Rabiot was offered to Barcelona in recent weeks, and it appears that officials at Can Barca are open to signing him. It helps that no transfer fee would be required, although his wages would be a concern.