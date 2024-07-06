Liverpool intend to pay Nico Williams’ €58m release clause – report

Once Euro 2024 is over, it’s expected that Nico Williams’ situation will ramp up. The 21-year-old has attracted strong interest in recent months – Barcelona appear best-placed to sign him from Athletic Club, although clubs in the Premier League are not giving up.

Liverpool are one of the teams to have kept tabs on Williams, and according to a report from El Nacional, they intend to trigger his €58m release clause. This would give them an advantage in the race to sign the Spain winger, as no one else appears close to doing the same.

However, it’s worth noting that reports have suggested that Williams does not want to join a Premier League team this summer, while Athletic are confident of keeping him at San Mames for at least another 12 months.

If Williams were to leave Athletic Club this summer, it does seem more likely that he would head to Catalonia. That would be bad news for Liverpool, but it’d be great for Barcelona, who intend to press ahead with a deal later in the transfer window.