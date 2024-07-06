Iconic: Spain hero Mikel Merino recreates father’s celebration from 33 years prior – in the same stadium

Mikel Merino is the toast of Spain at this very moment, after his 119th-minute goal secured La Roja’s place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. The Real Sociedad midfielder headed home Dani Olmo’s delightful cross to spark wild scenes among the Spanish supporters in Stuttgart, ensuring a 2-1 victory over hosts Germany.

Eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed Merino’s corner flag spin at the very end of his celebration, and it had a meaning behind it. Back in 1991, during the UEFA Cup second round tie between Osasuna and Stuttgart, Miguel Merino – Mikel’s father – scored for Los Rojillos in the same stadium as his son did on Friday. He did that corner flag celebration.

Dad, Son, 33 years apart, same stadium, same celebration! pic.twitter.com/txOD7ReevS — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) July 5, 2024

Merino Snr would have been so proud to see his son score the decisive goal to secure Spain’s Euro 2024 passage, and thus carrying on their hope of a fourth European Champions title. The father/son celebration will forever remain iconic – not only in their household, but also in Spanish football.