Where does Joao Felix stand on future amid Benfica interest and Barcelona option?

Atletico Madrid are once again looking for an exit route for Joao Felix this summer, and if they get their way, then it will be a permanent one. However there remains doubts about whether they can find an offer that satisfies both the club and the player.

This week it was revealed that Benfica were interested in repatriating Felix this summer, with details on offers also included. However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that so far the extent of the negotiations is an enquiry on behalf of the Portuguese giants through Felix’s agent.

🚨🇵🇹 JUST IN: It’s true, there is serious interest from Benfica for João Félix, however, no offer has been made yet. If the Portuguese club was to offer around €30m for 50%, Atleti would REJECT as they believe he is worth more than €40m for that %. [🥇: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/aPvV10LMuG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 4, 2024

Ultimately, Felix still remains keen to join Barcelona, and his wish is to return to the club he supported as a boy, and look to prove himself under Hansi Flick. Similarly, Barcelona will still look to try and loan him back from Atletico.

Philogene's agents only offered their client to Barcelona to attract Premier League interest. @Luis_F_Rojo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 5, 2024

Aston Villa have also been credited with interest in the 24-year-old, but both Benfica and Villa, and likely Atletico too, will have to convince him to make the jump in order to stand any chance of doing a deal. If he still believes Barcelona will come back for him, his stance is understandable, but there are few certainties for Barcelona in the transfer market these days.