UEFA hand out two punishments as Jude Bellingham narrowly escapes Euro 2024 ban

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will be available for England’s clash with Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Saturday, after UEFA decided not to ban him immediately. Turkey hero Merih Demiral will not be for their clash with the Netherlands.

Bellingham was cited by UEFA for his gesture towards the Slovakia bench, which he protested on Twitter/X was an ‘inside joke between friends’. As reported by Diario AS, UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee has not entirely bought that explanation, fining him €30k and giving him a one-game suspended ban. It means he will be available for England’s clash.

Meanwhile Turkey’s Merih Demiral will miss the rest of the tournament unless they make the final. Demiral, who scored twice against Austria, has been suspended for two games. He made a gesture that is related to ‘The Grey Wolves’ group in Turkey after celebrating, who are a far-right organisation, and are currently on a watchlist for the German police.