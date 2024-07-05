Toni Kroos on Euro 2024 heartbreak after Spain loss

Toni Kroos admitted he is crushed as his career ended in defeat at Euro 2024.

The veteran midfielder confirmed ahead of the tournament that he would retire from football this summer.

After opting against a contract renewal at Real Madrid, Kroos’ Germany return was a fairy tale, as he looked to bow out with an international title.

Kroos played a key role for the hosts after being coaxed back into international duty at the start of 2024.

However, despite dragging Spain to extra time in their quarter final clash, Kroos’ side were dumped out by Mikel Merino’s late winner in Stuttgart.

An emotional Kroos confirmed he will now take a break before deciding on his next step

“We had a great shared goal together. That dream has now been shattered”, as per quotes from Marca.

“We will realise in the next few days that we played a good tournament, but now, it’s very bitter.

“We gave everything to avoid losing. We can be proud as we’ve restored hope to German football.”

Kroos has not indicated that he will look to take on a coaching role as he wants to utilise his retirement to spend time with his family.

Spain will now take on France in the semi finals on July 9 in Munich with the other semi final to be decided.