Spain suspensions confirmed ahead of Euro 2024 semi final vs France

Spain face a suspension headache ahead of their Euro 2024 semi final clash with France.

La Roja secured a spot in the final four in dramatic style as they snatched a 2-1 extra time win over host nation Germany.

That drama was matched by rivals France, who sealed a penalty shootout win over Portugal, to set up a showdown on July 9 in Munich.

However, despite the positivity of victory, Luis de la Fuente will be without midfielder Pedri for the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury.

He will also be forced into a defensive reshuffle, with Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal suspended, with the latter sent off against Germany.

Both players are only expected to serve a one game ban and should return for a possible final on July 14 in Berlin.

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez is expected to replace Le Normand with de la Fuente undecided on who will fill in for Carvajal at right back.