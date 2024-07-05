Spain legend Vicente del Bosque sends message to the racists

Legendary Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has highlighted the positive aspects of La Roja’s two primary stars this tournament coming from migrant backgrounds ahead of their clash with Germany at the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Stuttgart.

Del Bosque explained in an interview with Cadena SER (via Diario AS) that he felt that the mental block against die Mannschaft was over. This week there has been plenty of controversy in the local media for both sides: del Bosque declared Spain clear favourites, while Jens Lehamnn had called the Spanish side juvenile.

“The generation I was in had a complex about the Germans, they were better than us. But since the 2008 Euro Cup with Torres’ goal in the final and then in the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup it was suggested that we were at the same level. I look at players individually and it is difficult for me to say a couple of players who could play for the Spanish national team.”

He also pointed out how pleased he was that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams leading the side.

“We have two immigrants who have made us better, there are people who don’t like immigrants very much. And how proud they are to be able to play for the Spanish National Team.”

Of course both have spent their lives in Spain, but their parents made the journey to get to Spain across the Mediterranean. Lamine Yamal has in the past worn a Guinea and Morocco flag on his boots, representing his parents’ home country. Meanwhile Williams’ parents crossed the Sahara Desert to get to Spain from Ghana.