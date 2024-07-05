Spain seal incredible Euro 2024 semifinal spot after Germany battle

Spain have booked their spot in the semi finals of Euro 2024 thanks to an incredible 2-1 extra time win over hosts Germany.

La Roja emerged victorious in a pulsating quarter final showdown in Stuttgart as they held off a late storm of pressure from Germany.

In a clash littered with fouls and bookings throughout, Spain finally edged in front just after the restart, as substitute Dani Olmo steered home a fine opener.

🇪🇸 Third assist of the Euros for Lamine Yamal, one more gem… and Dani Olmo scores again. 🧞‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/dRj4bEIFME — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2024

However, as Spain looked to cling on in the dying stages of normal time, Germany produced an 89th minute equaliser as Bayer Leverkuen playmaker Florian Wirtz fired the game into extra time.

With nerves shredded for both sets of fans at the MHP Arena, the decisive moment belonged to Spain, as Olmo turned provider and Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino bulleted home a header.

MIKEL MERINO HAS SURELY WON IT FOR SPAIN 🇪🇸 The midfielder makes it 2-1 with three minutes left on the clock 🔥#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/F0c7wGZx4U — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 5, 2024

🇪🇸 ESPAÑA ESTARÁ EN LAS SEMIFINALES DE LA EUROCOPA Este gol de Mikel Merino en el 119' da el pase a la @SEFutbol 😅 Cómo la semifinal sea igual, vamos a perder años de vida.#Euro2024 #EuroRTVEpic.twitter.com/V6ew792fSZ — La 1 (@La1_tve) July 5, 2024

Spain will now take on either Portugal or France in the last four on July 9 in Munich.

