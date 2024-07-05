Euro 2024

Spain seal incredible Euro 2024 semifinal spot after Germany battle

Spain have booked their spot in the semi finals of Euro 2024 thanks to an incredible 2-1 extra time win over hosts Germany.

La Roja emerged victorious in a pulsating quarter final showdown in Stuttgart as they held off a late storm of pressure from Germany.

In a clash littered with fouls and bookings throughout, Spain finally edged in front just after the restart, as substitute Dani Olmo steered home a fine opener.

However, as Spain looked to cling on in the dying stages of normal time, Germany produced an 89th minute equaliser as Bayer Leverkuen playmaker Florian Wirtz fired the game into extra time.

With nerves shredded for both sets of fans at the MHP Arena, the decisive moment belonged to Spain, as Olmo turned provider and Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino bulleted home a header.

Spain will now take on either Portugal or France in the last four on July 9 in Munich.

