Serie A champions not interested in Marcos Alonso deal

Marcos Alonso is not on a summer list of targets for Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Alonso is available on a free transfer following his release from Barcelona at the start of July.

Despite being linked with a contract extension in Catalonia, the club made the call to release him, as part of wider salary cuts.

However, despite being tipped for a switch to another major European side, he will not be making a move to the San Siro.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta has responded to rumours of a swoop for the 33-year-old with Alonso’s future unconfirmed.

“I’ve read lots of things and lots of names, including Marcos Alonso, but I can exclude him as we already have a strong squad”, he said.

Alonso is expected to receive offers to remain in Spain with the potential of a switch to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal that would see him play for La Liga’s Big Three.

Los Rojiblancos are unlikely to offer him more than 12 months and he could also be tempted by a move to Saudi Arabia.