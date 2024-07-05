Real Madrid will allow midfielder to leave if right offer comes in

Real Madrid will allow Dani Ceballos to leave this summer, if the right offer comes in. The 27-year-old has expressed a desire to do so to Los Blancos after a season with less than 1,000 minutes.

Ceballos is keen to move on for more protagonism, but Real Madrid consider him a useful squad member for next season with Toni Kroos leaving. There will less competition for Ceballos, but equally, Carlo Ancelotti may use less midfielders next season, or use Arda Guler or Jude Bellingham further back.

Hence Diario AS say that they will accept a good offer for him, but otherwise will not let him go. Ceballos signed a new four-year deal just last summer. Former club Real Betis are frequently linked to him, but they are unable to pay what Real Madrid would demand. He does hold something of a reputation still in England, from his loan spells at Arsenal, which could be a more viable route.

If Ceballos does leave, then Castilla midfielders Nico Paz and Mario Martin are best-placed to take his spot. Real Madrid have decided they will not go into the market to sign a replacement, although Martin and Paz have options of their own. There is no reason to think he cannot be useful for Los Blancos again, especially with Luka Modric another year older, but it depends on whether he is willing to wait.