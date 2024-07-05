Real Madrid tell midfielder he is free to seek exit destination this summer

After a third successive loan since he arrived at Real Madrid, Brazilian Reinier Jesus is once again searching for a club this summer. The 22-year-old arrived for €30m in the summer of 2020, and is still yet to feature for the first team.

Reinier has spent two years at Borussia Dortmund, a year at Girona and last season at Frosinone, but has failed to make the impact desired, finishing each season warming the bench. Relevo say he has been told to seek an exit this summer, whether that be permanent or on loan – it seems unlikely that Los Blancos make the €10m needed to cover his ammortisation in the final two years of his contract.

Last season Reinier played 23 times in Italy, providing five goal contributions in 1,107 minutes, but he remains on the outside looking in wherever he goes. Clearly, he possesses talent, but at this rate, fewer and fewer teams are willing to pay for the privilege of trying to unlock it.