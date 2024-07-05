Real Madrid star rejects opening contract offer

Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy looks ready to play hard ball over a contract renewal.

The French international is expected to sit down for extension talks after Euro 2024 with Los Blancos aiming to secure his future.

Despite being linked with a possible exit throughout the last 12 months, Mendy has convinced Carlo Ancelotti, with his place as first choice left back now established.

Mendy’s current deal in Madrid expires in 2025, and the club want to keep him in place until at least 2027, with doubts growing over their ability to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Mendy’s place in Ancelotti’s plans is clear, but the former Lyon defender has rejected the club’s opening offer.

France’s progress at Euro 2024 could delay talks with Ancelotti allowing players competing in the latter stages to enjoy a longer summer break ahead of a preseason tour of the USA in the coming weeks.