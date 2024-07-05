Real Madrid stance on Leny Yoro gives Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG hope

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is undoubtedly one of the most coveted teenagers in the game, and it appears Real Madrid have put themselves in pole position for his signature. The 18-year-old has already reached a verbal agreement with Los Blancos, and is holding out for them to reach an agreement with Lille, despite interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who are all willing to pay him much more.

Initially, Lille were demanding €60m for Yoro, despite the fact he has just a year left on his deal, but that figure has dropped to €50m and now according to MD, €40m. Several outlets have reported that this is as high as Real Madrid are willing to go, but the same source claim that they will only put up €20m in a fixed fee, and are willing to build up from there in bonuses and clauses. Similarly with Alphonso Davies, they are only willing to go to €30m.

The most likely situation is that Yoro ends up playing for Real Madrid next year, yet with PSG, Liverpool and United all willing to pay so much more, and Los Blancos so far below Lille’s demands, perhaps it opens a chink of light for the other sides. A deal is not done yet, and while the reporting is that all three are more or less on standby should the Yoro-Real Madrid deal breakdown, then they willl pounce.