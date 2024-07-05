Real Madrid could compete with Arsenal for 23-year-old Spanish talent

Real Madrid and Arsenal both have two good goalkeepers a piece, but may be looking for another this summer. If that is the case, then Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is drawing attention from both.

By all accounts Andriy Lunin had agreed terms with Real Madrid on a new long-term deal, and it looked as if he would be staying. Yet the fact he is yet to sign a new contract has caused doubts to grow, and he could seek a move this summer. At Arsenal, they will look to sell Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his place to David Raya. If Lunin does leave, then Los Blancos would consider bringing back Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan next season, say MD, or possibly moving for Garcia.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to meet the €25m asking price for Garcia if they can find an exit for Ramsdale. Ultimately, Real Madrid won’t move until Lunin makes a call, but they could both find themselves competing for Garcia, who is headed to the Paris 2024 Olympics as part of the Spain squad. Tottenham Hotspur have also shown a passing interest in the Espanyol shot-stopper.