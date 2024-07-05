Rafa Marin sale will fund Real Madrid’s transfer push for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are planning to fund a transfer move for Leny Yoro with a key defensive sale.

Ahead of a summer of spending, Los Blancos will aim to continue to balance the books in Madrid, with sales also planned.

A decision has been made on Rafa Marin, following an impressive loan spell at Alaves, and the 22-year-old is on the verge of completing a switch to Napoli.

The deal to take Marin to Naples will secure a €12m fee for Real Madrid with add ons potentially increasing it to €22m.

As Marin leaves, Yoro edges closer to Madrid, and Real Madrid hope to secure agreement of around €35m with the 18-year-old out of contract in 2025 as per Diario Sport.

Real Madrid are increasingly positive over getting a deal wrapped up to bring Yoro to the Spanish capital with Lille admitting defeat in their attempt to retain him.

Lille will be forced to reduce their previous €60m asking price with negotiations set to step up in the coming weeks.