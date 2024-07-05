Predicted Line-Ups for Spain-Germany: Luis de la Fuente wrestling with one change, Julian Nagelsmann set

Spain will take on Germany at 18:00 CEST in Stuttgart this evening, with La Roja coming into the match as narrow favourites in the Iberian peninsula. They are the only side to have won all of their games so far, but face Germany on home soil.

It looks as if Julian Nagelsmann will make two changes from his original setup at the start of the tournament: David Raum appears to have won his place from Maximilian Mittelstadt at left-back, and Leroy Sane from Julian Wirtz.

Meanwhile Luis de la Fuente, ahead of the biggest game of his career as a manager, is facing one key decision – Dani Olmo or Pedri in behind Alvaro Morata. Marca believe that the RB Leipzig playmaker will get the nod.

Diario AS feel that de la Fuente will keep things the same. Morata, Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal are all at risk of missing the semi-final if they are booked, before the yellow cards are wiped, while the same applies for Antonio Rudiger and Robert Andrich on the German side.