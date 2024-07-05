Pedri’s Euro 2024 campaign ended by injury

Spain will head into the Euro 2024 semi finals without midfielder Pedri.

La Roja secured their spot in a second successive UEFA European Championship semi final via a late 2-1 extra time win over hosts Germany.

However, despite the elation of victory in Stuttgart, the win came at a cost for Spain with suspension and injury concerns now on the agenda for Luis de la Fuente.

The most pressing issue for the Spain boss is over Barcelona playmaker Pedri who is expected to miss the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury.

Pedri was forced off in the first half of the contest following a poor challenge by veteran midfielder Toni Kroos and the RFEF have since confirmed a knee sprain for the 21-yer-old.

His replacement in the game, Dani Olmo, put Spain in front and the RB Leipzig star is expected to replace him in the starting XI in the next stage.

