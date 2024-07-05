Manchester City/CFG interested in La Liga starlet – Girona have offer turned down as Barcelona circle

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra burst onto the scene last year with a goal that ultimately meant survival for Los Che in stoppage time, and continued to impress at Mestalla this season as well. The 21-year-old caught the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle United, but now it looks as if he could be more likely to move within Spain.

Barcelona were linked with Guerra in recent weeks as a potential addition at the base of midfield, while it has been confirmed to Football España that the pair of United’s have not enquired about Guerra for the last few months, although nothing is ruled out.

According to Relevo, Manchester City are interested in having him in the City Group, and Girona have had a bid of €15m turned down for Guerra. Valencia are looking for at least €20m, of which Villarreal would be due 30%. Girona have since turned their attentions to Aimar Oroz, but that deal is looking difficult too. Unless something changes, he will be remaining at Valencia next season.

Guerra is no doubt worth the asking price, given the potential he has, but Girona are understandably working within a salary limit that will prevent them from making splashy signings, certainly until they make a major sale. Barcelona are also in a difficult financial position, and perhaps the most likely move is to a Premier League side towards the end of the transfer window.