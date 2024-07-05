Mason Greenwood is expected to make an imminent decision on his future.

The 22-year-old looks certain to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks following his return from a loan spell at Getafe.

Getafe have consistently stated their confidence over bringing Greenwood back to the club next season after being named as their player of the season in 2023/24.

Club president Angel Torres indicated talks are ongoing with United, but the situation has now taken another turn.

Greenwood is attracting interest from Italy and France, with clubs in a stronger position to match United’s £30m asking price, and Lazio have made their stance known to the Red Devils.

As per the latest update from the Daily Express, United want to offload Greenwood before preseason starts next week, and that has strengthened Lazio’s position.

They will not meet United’s valuation with £17m plus a 50% sell on clause set as their ceiling.

Lazio are hoping that pressure will seal a deal and they have told United the offer will expire on July 10.